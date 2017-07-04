Bubba Watson doing his part to help the community

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

Two time Masters champion Bubba Watson moved into his home in White Sulphur Springs after playing in the Greenbrier Classic for the first time back in 2013. During the flood, Watson was one of the first people to report what he was seeing by posting several videos on the water damage on the course. After that, his family stepped up in a big way for the people in the surrounding areas. Driving around in his bulletproof Jeep delivering supplies to those in need. Watson says his family has fallen in love with the place, and understands that this week is so much more than just golf. "Governor Justice now, seems weird saying that, but Govenor Justice now and his vision of neighbors loving neighbors and being part of that. Golf is way down the list of what this event truly means to this state and this town."

?