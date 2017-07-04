Damp Fourth forces cancellations of some fireworks shows - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Damp Fourth forces cancellations of some fireworks shows

By Rick Douglas, Evening Anchor/ Content Manager
ALDERSON, WV (WVVA) -

Town officials in Alderson have announced that the much-anticipated fireworks show scheduled for Tuesday evening has been cancelled. They blamed the rain that fell earlier over the region. They say the show will be rescheduled for Friday night at 9:30, weather permitting.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office reports the July 4th fireworks show that was on tap for Fayetteville also has been cancelled due to the weather. But no makeup date has been announced. Stay tuned for updates.

