2 checks presented to Neighbors Loving Neighbors

At the Greenbrier Classic, Neighbors Loving Neighbors had a luncheon with PGA Tour Wives Association where people from Greenbrier County attended.

Jim Nantz emceed the luncheon and the PGA Tour Wives Association presented a check for $5,000 and Wendy's presented a check for $84,305. Neighbors Loving Neighbors President, Habibi Mamone proudly accepted the check on the special day.

"The devastation we had and just to see how far we've come and to see everything we accomplished as a community, as a state. Everyone collaborating, coming together to make this special, so very very special. And to just top it off with having placed during the week of The Greenbrier Classic makes it incredible," Mamone said.

Habibi Mamone was awarded an honorary Brigadier from General Hoyer of the National Guard.

