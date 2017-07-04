Organizations and golf pros aim to make golf fun for youth

Golf has a reputation among some to be a boring sport, but an organization, along with golf pros here in White Sulphur Springs, aims to change that impression.

"One thing The Greenbrier Classic has always been committed to, with Governor Justice and the tournament staff, is youth golf. The development of youth golf and also ensuring that our next generation of youngsters get the opportunity to experience this great game," said Executive Director of West Virginia Golf Association, Brad Ullman.

One Beckley organization is all about motivating young people to put down the video games and pick up a golf club.

"We think we're also dealing with the future. Everything we do. First Tee of West Virginia is about youth development, leadership skills, and making better people," said Richard Kissinger, Program Director for First Tee of Beckley.

A participant in the First Tee took those skills and has the opportunity to play with pro golfers like Davis Love III.

"Oh gosh I'm nervous, but I'm excited. I'm extremely excited through the roof," Mary Denny, First Tee participant, said.

"Mary is what we inspire all of our First Tee participants to be. She's a leader, she's a great student, she's a great role model. She volunteers for us at the First Tee of West Virginia. I couldn't be happier," added Kissinger.

Golf is a game you can enjoy throughout your life and you can learn at any age.

"It's a lot of fun because you don't see many kids really get into it. You kind of look at it as golf is a boring sport people will say, but it's really not and you meet a lot of good people. I've met a lot of lifelong friends for sure through the First Tee," Denny said.

"We want to do it for the good of the game. We want to grow the game of golf in the state. Golf is a game you're going to play the rest of your life," said Ullman.

