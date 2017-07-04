Local veterans lead Lindside parade to honor the 4th

Citizens of Monroe County gathered for the annual 4th of July parade in Lindside Tuesday morning.

The parade stretched two miles down Rt. 219 beginning at Lindside Christian Church and ended at Lindside Methodist.

Dozens lined along the side of the road to see the fire trucks, horses, floats, and of course to snatch up some candy.

Lindside native Amber Wallace has been attending the parade since she was a child and says it has been a staple in the Landside community.

“Everyone gets to show their American Pride and it’s an awesome time for the community to get together," Wallace said.

Members of the American Legion from Peterstown, WV led the parade have been leading the parade for over 15 years. They say as veterans, the annual parade means a little more to them personally.

"It’s just a proud feeling to be leading this parade and to have people just wave at you and say hi and say thank you, it makes you feel good," said Danny Lively, a veteran of the Vietnam war. “The community comes out to support this parade and that’s what makes it special. This county is really good for helping everybody and working together and even this parade shows that.”

The parade was followed by a gathering at Lindside Methodist Church where there was free food as well as music.