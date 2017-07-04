Flat Top veteran explains what patriotism means to him

Motorists traveling on I-77 near Flat Top, probably have seen the home of a very patriotic resident. With a giant American Flag waving in the wind and a billboard emblazoned with the motto "In God We Trust"... It's a site that's impossible to miss.

The property owner, Dayton Meadows, dedicated his 45-acres to "God and Country." In the midst of his senior year at High School, Meadows dropped out to enlist in the Marines. The year was 1969. The US was entrenched in the Vietnam War, a conflict that divided the country. But despite some opposition, Meadows was proud to do his duty. "For me... we're part of a team. Right, wrong... I'm not sure it was run right, but that wasn't my call. I was asked to defend our country, and do what we did. That's what the veterans did. We went and fought as we were told to do."

These days, Meadows heads up the Freedom Flag project, showcasing military-inspired slingshot motorcycles. On the side of his tow vehicle, you'll see photographs of servicemen and women. Included in the photos, are shots of his family. "My son is a retired Air Force colonel. He lives in Bangkok, Thailand now. My other son, he's a Marine. My grandson's a Marine. My granddaughter is a Lieutenant. She's serving in Kuwait right now."

Meadows served as a Marine for 20 years, eventually working as a recruiter. But why is it that Meadows is so patriotic? "Patriotism for me, means honoring all those who have went before you. That paid the price. And we got to carry the torch."

Meadows says, after some renovations, he is hoping to open up his home to other veterans who would like to come, grab a free cup of coffee, and enjoy the picturesque views from his porch.

