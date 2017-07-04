Greenbrier County's resilience shines through at Alderson parade

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) It was a sea of red, white, and blue in Greenbrier County on Independence Day.



Alderson's annual July 4th parade, the biggest in West Virginia, returned Tuesday after a year on hiatus. The 2016 celebration was canceled after floodwater wreaked havoc on the region.



Governor Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia, and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, were both on hand to celebrate the return of Alderson's parade.



"What could be better than our birthday. As a nation, it's just the greatest day there could possibly be," said Gov. Justice, as he drove through the parade.



Jessie Pope was among the thousands of West Virginians who gathered early to catch a glimpse. He also came out to honor his step-son, an officer in the Marine Corps.



"Without the celebration of freedom, we wouldn't live in the greatest country in the world. The price they've paid is just unbelievable what they've had to go through."



It is a message Pope hopes to impart upon his grandson, who joined him to watch Tuesday's parade.



"We do whatever we can to uphold the flag. And Mason, here, every time you see the flag, what do you do? I say God Bless America."



Alderson's celebration is expected to continue late Tuesday, with a performance by The Worx band from 7-10 p.m., followed by fireworks on the football field.



Tickets were still on sale late Tuesday for Wednesdays 'Ducks on the Greenbrier,' the rubby ducky race next to Alderson's Mini Park. The grand prize this year is $5,000 in cash.

