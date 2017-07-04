'Discipled Veterans' helps retired service members through faith

MACARTHUR, W.Va. (WVVA) A group of local veterans take a leap of faith to help other returning service members recover from the wounds of war.



From Sky-diving to Bible study, 'Discipled Veterans' brings together retired service members of all ages for weekly visits and adventure outings.



The goal, according to organizer and Navy veteran, Steve Massie, is to help address some of the struggles vets face after they have returned home.



"If we can fix their heart, it solves all of the other problems. The goal is to build a comradery to give them the ability to come together in a spiritual setting and get some help from the Lord," said Massie.



Army & Air Force Veteran Allen Keathley said he struggled after turning home from Iraq. After attending weekly sessions of 'Discipled Veterans' and building friendships with vets with the same struggles, he noticed a big difference in his outlook.

"I started coming here and now I have a smile on my face. I'm living a better quality life."



For their next adventure, organizers are planning a shooting competition against the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.



'Discipled Veterans' meet every Wednesday at Bible Baptist Church in MacArthur at 7 p.m. All area veterans are welcome to attend.