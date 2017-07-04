There was a 2 vehicle accident on I-64 Monday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m.

The accident occurred around the 163 mile marker on I-64 westbound near Alta, WV.

Members of both the West Virginia State Police and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded and discovered that a Chevy Trail Blazer was stationary on I-64 when it was hit in the rear by a Greenbrier Valley Solid Waste garbage truck.

There were two people in the Blazer at the time of impact and they were both flown from the scene to receive medical treatment.

The operator of the garbage truck, Gary Dowdy of Williamsburg, WV, was arrested for DUI with bodily injury and arraigned in magistrate court before being released on bond.