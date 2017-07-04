Forth of July re-dedication at Fort Whitten

There was a 2 vehicle accident on I-64 Monday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m.More >>
There was a 2 vehicle accident on I-64 Monday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m.More >>
One of the most Traditional ways of celebrating Independence day is by enjoying great fireworks displays.More >>
One of the most Traditional ways of celebrating Independence day is by enjoying great fireworks displays.More >>
Mixed news and bad news for drivers spending the holiday weekend traveling.More >>
Mixed news and bad news for drivers spending the holiday weekend traveling.More >>
The Mercer County Commission honored a moment in history with strong local ties just in time for the 4th of July.More >>
The Mercer County Commission honored a moment in history with strong local ties just in time for the 4th of July.More >>
Lee Trevino held his "Learn with Lee" youth clinic to give kids some golfing tips. The same tips that aided his legendary career.More >>
Lee Trevino held his "Learn with Lee" youth clinic to give kids some golfing tips. The same tips that aided his legendary career.More >>
During an economic downturn, the first casualty are small, locally owned businesses. Not only does it hurt the local economy, but often leaves the city's landscape just as scarred.More >>
During an economic downturn, the first casualty are small, locally owned businesses. Not only does it hurt the local economy, but often leaves the city's landscape just as scarred.More >>