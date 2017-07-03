Rays and Jays pull off big wins on Monday

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Princeton Rays dominated the Burlington Royals 15-6 on Thursday night at Hunnicutt Field. The Rays were led by Ronaldo Hernandez who went 4 for 5 with 4 doubles and 4 runs scored. Princeton is now 4-8 on the season. Up next, they will travel to Elizabethton on Tuesday.

The Bluefield Blue Jays easily defeated the Bristol Pirates 10-4 at Bowen Field. The Jays were led by Ryan Gold who went 2 for 3 with 5 RBIs. The Jays are now 7-5 on the year. Up next, they will travel to Burlington on Tuesday.