Rays and Jays pull off big wins on Monday - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Rays and Jays pull off big wins on Monday

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Princeton Rays dominated the Burlington Royals 15-6 on Thursday night at Hunnicutt Field.  The Rays were led by Ronaldo Hernandez who went 4 for 5 with 4 doubles and 4 runs scored.  Princeton is now 4-8 on the season.  Up next, they will travel to Elizabethton on Tuesday.

The Bluefield Blue Jays easily defeated the Bristol Pirates 10-4 at Bowen Field.  The Jays were led by Ryan Gold who went 2 for 3 with 5 RBIs.  The Jays are now 7-5 on the year.  Up next, they will travel to Burlington on Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.