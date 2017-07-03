Rays and Jays pull off big wins on Monday

The Princeton Rays dominated the Burlington Royals 15-6 on ThursdayMore >>
Charleston native Christian Brand is back in the Greenbrier Classic for the 2nd time in his careerMore >>
One of the crowd favorites every where he goes is John DalyMore >>
BECKLEY, WVa. (WVVA) A local health care organization is offering free sports physicals to introduce their new medical residents to the community.More >>
Bluefield picks up their straight win, while Princeton's win streak is snapped.More >>
West Virginia University is establishing a new security policy for fans entering sports events.More >>
In the middle of their four game road trip the West Virginia Miners picked up their second straight victory Saturday night with a 7-6 win over Terre Haute.More >>
The Bluefield Blue Jay and Princeton Rays both for win for the second straight night.More >>
The Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays both avoid series sweeps with wins on Friday night.More >>
The Princeton Rays were dominated by the Bristol Pirates on Thursday night at Hunnicutt FieldMore >>
