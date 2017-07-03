Brand treating the Greenbrier Classic like a major

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

Charleston native Christian Brand is back in the Greenbrier Classic for the 2nd time in his career, and he couldn't wait to make the trip back. "I'm excited to be here and excited to get a exemption this week. I'm excited to make the great state of West Virginia proud."

The Marshall alumnus has spent the previous season on the Web.com Tour, and he says his game is starting to improve. "The game is really good. Really confident this week. Looking forward to making a lot of birdies and hopefully I can get some of these crowds to give me some applause if I make a nice shot or a nice putt."

The 2011 WV Amateur winner is very familiar with the Old White Course. However, he knows things will be a bit different after the floods. "I think the sight lines will be very similar. I know when I step on 1 to hit a little fade off the tree. Things like that. Now, coming into the greens is going to be a lot different. I heard they are firm, fast, and different slopes so we'll see how it goes. We'll take some good notes today."

The opportunity to come back home was a easy one to take. He received a sponsor exemption into the Classic, and he wants do do well in front of the home state fans. "Its more excitement. I excited to get to see people I don't get to see ever. Traveling around, then come back here and people are going to be in my gallery to watch me. Just to be able to shake hands and say hi to them and hopefully we can get a couple of claps out there."

Brand is treating the PGA Tour stop like the most important tournament of his life. One he knows could change his future. "This is kind of a major to me. This is the tournament I really want to win in my career. People are so special to me. West Virginia is so special to me. We are such a proud state and I'm glad to be able to represent it."