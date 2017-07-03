Daly, Walker, and Gainey looking for big weeks

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

One of the crowd favorites every where he goes is John Daly. The Arkansas native has 22 career victories spread across 8 different tours and 2 majors. Daly has played in every Greenbrier classic so far, but has only able to muster just one top 20 finish. So far this year he has had a victory on the Champions tour and a recent shoulder injury, but he his happy to be back at a tournament he considers a must come destination. "They've treated me so well and that's what makes it so cool. I would do anything for them and they know it. Its an awesome feeling, they make you feel at home. The food is like home cooking and its just so good and its just the perfect place to come and play golf."

Over to someone who is no stranger to the mountain state. Jimmy Walker is back for another shot at a Greenbrier jacket. Walker has had a lot of success on the Old White finishing in the top ten 3 times. The 6 time tour and 2016 PGA Championship winner has won once before in West Virginia taking home the 2007 Pete Dye Classic in Bridgeport. He says this state has always treated him well, and he always looks forward to coming back. "It would be great to notch a win. Its been quite of a interesting year. Definitely feeling better and looking forward to getting back in to contention. So, this is would be a great place to start. I do have a good history here and I like the place. Puts me in a good mood and that usually works."

Now to a fan favorite from year's past. Tommy Gainey is back in White Sulphur Springs. Gainey led a round back in 2012 and has made 3 out of 5 cuts at America's Resort. Tommy two glove as he's known on tour got a sponsor's exemption into this year's Classic, and he his hoping to make the best of his opportunity. "Mr. Justice and his staff gave me a opportunity to come back with a sponsor exception. Very happy and humble to except to be here because there is a million people you can give this exception to and they picked. So very happy, humble, and blessed to be here."