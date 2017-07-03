Record number of travelers hitting the road for Independence Day

Mixed news and bad news for drivers spending the holiday weekend traveling.

The good news is gas prices are at the lowest they've been in more than a decade for this time of year.

The bad news is you'll be sharing the road with a lot of other drivers.

AAA estimates as many as 44.2 million people will travel more than 50 miles away from home, and most of them will be driving.

AAA Beckley's Autumn Bess says the best thing for travelers is to just be patient.

"Go early, expect delays, take your time,” Bess said. “Make sure that you've got that cushion in there. You're going to run into traffic, and know that's just part of it. Do not be in a hurry."

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is five cents cheaper this year compared to last.

Gas prices are expected to stay low for the remainder of the summer travel season.