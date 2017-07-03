Mercer County officials honor famous Revolutionary general and county's namesake

The Mercer County Commission honored a moment in history with strong local ties just in time for the 4th of July.

The commission dedicated a painting titled "The Death of General Hugh Mercer at the Battle of Princeton" on Monday morning, a work of art that tells the story of how Mercer County and the town of Princeton got their names.

The Hugh Mercer Chapter of "The Sons of the American Revolution" helped to dedicate the painting along with the Mercer County Seal in the County Commission courtroom. The commission says they wanted to reiterate the historical significance of our area.

"There's a lot of people who don't really understand the heritage and the reason that the county is named for General Mercer and also that the town is named for Princeton. It was a significant battle in the American Revolution,” says commissioner Bill Archer. “As time passes and the centuries pass really, those kind of memories fade a little bit and the commission felt it was important to try to rejuvenate that spirit of patriotism.”

The Hugh Mercer Chapter concluded the ceremony on the North Lawn of the courthouse by firing a three-volley salute as a tribute to General Mercer.

The painting is a rendition of an original work by famed revolutionary artist John Trumbull, best known for his painting “Declaration of Independence” found on the two dollar bill.

General Hugh Mercer was mortally wounded in the Battle of Princeton, New Jersey in January of 1777.