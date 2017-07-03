Bluefield's Salvation Army has new director

Lt. Gene Hunt has only been in Bluefield, West Virginia, for two weeks, but he has fast learned to the area's economic struggles.

Hunt is from North Carolina originally, and worked for the Army most recently in Wheeling. Since arriving, he has observed the three most dire needs the Bluefield location assists with: Providing food for the hungry, shelter to the homeless, and financial assistance for those who have fallen behind on their bills.

First on Hunt's agenda... getting to know more business and community leaders over the next few weeks. "I hope to learn as much as I can, that way we can assess the full needs, and figure out a way we can, gather resources and partner with the community to try to get those needs met," he says.

Hunt also says he would like to help serve the needs of this area for many years to come.