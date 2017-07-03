More pets go missing on the July 4th than any other holiday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Fourth of July celebrations may be in full swing, but not everyone is ready to party. Independence Day also happens to be the number one day of the year that pets go missing.



Experts say tensions start earlier in the day as children with sparklers light up their neighborhood.



"Fireworks can really stress your animals out. It resembles gunshots, thunder, things that can really put your pet under a lot stress," said Jesse Meade, a Team Member at Pet Supplies Plus.



By the time the main show rolls around, Meade said it is fight or flight for our furry friends. In fact, experts estimate 30-40 percent rise in lost pets on Independence Day.



"It's an unknown noise to them so they really don't know what it is; a million things are running through their minds and they get a little tense," adds Meade.



Meade said there are remedies to help pets cope. Pet Supplies Plus sells calming supplements and sprays, but their most popular item is the Thunder Shirt.



"The Thunder Shirt simulates being held pretty much and when pets get stressed out, they want to be close to something. That's what the Thunder Shirt simulates."



There is also a simple way to keep pets safe that does not cost a penny. Bring them inside, away from the sights and sounds that may make them go 'bump' in the night.



"They hear the noise and their first reaction is to fight or flight, and usually that reaction is flight. They're going to run from that noise wherever it may be."