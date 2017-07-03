Lee Trevino gives golf tips to kids at The Classic

Lee Trevino held his "Learn with Lee" youth clinic to give kids some golfing tips. The same tips that aided his legendary career.

"Lee Trevino is a legend," said "Learn with Lee" participant, Samir Davidov.

The World Golf Hall of Famer taught kids how to operate around the green with a certain club.

"What I try to tell them is the 56 degree wedge is probably the most important club in that bag, because you use it in so many different places. I'm just showing them a few of the techniques, do's and don't's when it comes to the wedges," said the golf legend, Lee Trevino.

The kids are taking in all he has to offer.

"Lee is a very established golfer, very professional, so it's an honor," said another "Learn with Lee" participant, Max Murphy.

"I learned a lot and it's fun listening to Lee Trevino explain all the fundamentals about the short game and he gave me a tip about the inside swing plane and it's very important about the short game," added Davidov.

"These young kids are wanting to be golfers, I mean, that's why they're out here. Their parents bring them out to watch these great players and hopefully they'll get into this game that we've been so successful," Trevino said.

In Lee Trevino fashion, he couldn't pass up this opportunity to have some fun.

"I love it. They asked me if I wanted to do it. I mean I could have refused, but I'm my own guy. I can refuse if I want, except if my wife asks me. Other than that, I'm pretty well my own guy," said Trevino.

Lee is holding two lessons every day for the rest of The Classic, so if you come to The Classic, the lessons are free. The first lesson is every day from 10 - 10:30 AM with the second group from 11 - 11:30 AM.