8-year-old dies in ATV crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

Deputies in Buchanan County say an ATV crash claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl over the weekend.

The crash happened on Sunday night in a wooded area in the Coon Branch Road section of Hurley, VA. 

Investigators say the victim was riding the ATV with another juvenile female. Neither juvenile was wearing a helmet. The surviving juvenile was taken  to Buchanan General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It appears the accident was due to a mechanical failure of the ATV." 

The victims' identities are being withheld at this time. 

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Knox Creek Fire Department, Russell Prater Fire Department and Rescue 33 Ambulance Service.

