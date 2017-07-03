New Access Health medical residents to offer free sports physicals

BECKLEY, WVa. (WVVA) A local health care organization is offering free sports physicals to introduce their new medical residents to the community.



Several new doctors arrived for training at Access Health in Beckley on Monday. To start of their residency, the physicians will be offering free sports physicals at two of the Access Health locations on Route 19 in Daniels and Rural Acres Drive in Beckley.



"The sports physicals are for any type of sport; Little League, baseball, football, volley ball...they all require a physical prior to participation to make sure the athlete is ready for physical activity," said Dr. Amy Brown, with the Access Health Teaching Health Cntr.



To schedule a free physical, call 304-252-8551 or 304-252-8555.



The promotion will run from July 10-31st and the appointment must be made with one of the new residents.



All participants will also receive a free water bottle.