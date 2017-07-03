WVU Tech demolishes university-owned houses to add green space to campus

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A couple university-owned houses have been razed at the new WVU Tech campus to make way for more green space.



A spokesperson for the university said some but not all of the properties were scheduled for demolition prior to the Mountain State University sale.



At present, leaders said the goal is to add more green space to the campus, but did not rule out the possibility of future development.



Plans are also in the works by university officials to host a community meeting in late July before the Fall semester begins. That is when campus officials are expecting an influx of students.



While nearly 170 students are enrolled in the 2016 freshman class, university leaders expect to have nearly 1,200 by the Fall of 2017.