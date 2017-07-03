Single vehicle accident in McDowell - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Single vehicle accident in McDowell

Posted:
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

There was a wreck early this morning on Route 52 in McDowell County.

The accident happened around 10a.m. just above Tank Hill in Elkhorn, WV.

Wideners Ambulance Service, Northfork Fire Department and the State Police all responded to the scene. 

There was only one vehicle involved and there were no serious injuries.

Photos courtesy of Timothy L. Hairston.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.