Helmet saves life of UTV operator in Mingo County

The operator of a UTV is alive today thanks to wearing their helmet.

The operator was driving the UTV on the Hatfield McCoy Trial in Mingo County when it flipped down a hillside. The UTV fell about 150 feet before coming to a stop on a large rock.

The West Virginia Natural Resource Police responded to the accident and thank to the use of a helmet the operator sustained only minor injuries.

Remember the use of a helmet is required whenever you are riding on the Hatfield McCoy Trail.

