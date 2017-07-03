Turkey Spur overlook boardwalk reopens at Grandview Park

Folks from all over are spending their Fourth of July weekend here in the Mountain State.

And a beloved scenic stop in Grandview Park is now open again after arson closed the lookout nearly two years ago.

The National Park Service made improvements to the beloved Turkey Spur overlook boardwalk in 2015, only to have most of it destroyed by arson just months later.

But now the boardwalk is back and better than ever, thanks to months of fundraising from a group called Friends of New River Gorge National River.

The “Friends” raised more than $20,000 to rebuild the damaged boardwalk.

In addition to the damaged structure, the fire consumed around 35 acres of hardwood forest.