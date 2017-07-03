Turkey Spur overlook boardwalk reopens at Grandview Park - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Turkey Spur overlook boardwalk reopens at Grandview Park

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Folks from all over are spending their Fourth of July weekend here in the Mountain State.

And a beloved scenic stop in Grandview Park is now open again after arson closed the lookout nearly two years ago.

The National Park Service made improvements to the beloved Turkey Spur overlook boardwalk in 2015, only to have most of it destroyed by arson just months later.

But now the boardwalk is back and better than ever, thanks to months of fundraising from a group called Friends of New River Gorge National River.

The “Friends” raised more than $20,000 to rebuild the damaged boardwalk.

In addition to the damaged structure, the fire consumed around 35 acres of hardwood forest.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.