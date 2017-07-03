10-year-old Lashmeet girl saves toddler's life

A toddler no more than two, nearly drowns, but lucky for him there was a quick thinking 10-year-old girl from Lashmeet to save him. We caught up with the little girl at Princeton city pool.

Horseplaying, jumping, splashing, laughing... it's summer time at the pool, but a good time almost turned dangerous. Ariel Bailey and her family were on vacation in Myrtle Beach last month. While she was having fun in the pool a little boy suddenly jumped in the four foot area.

"He started drowning and I look over and I saw that his hands kept on flopping and he was drowning," said Ariel Bailey.

When Ariel saw the little boy just jump in the water, she jumped into action, picking the boy out of the water and bringing him to her mother.

"I hear her yell for me, mommy I think he needs help. And she's swimming to someone, but I didn't realize at the time it was a little baby," said Ginger Bailey.

A little baby who took on far too much water, and in need on anyone's help.

"Oh I was scared, I was scared. There was another couple in the water with Ariel, but they didn't do anything they were just watching and that kind of shocked me," said Ginger.

But luckily for the little boy he had Ariel. Her mother Ginger was able to quickly get the water out of the him, and he ran to his mother just fine.

"I'm so proud of her because she likes to watch after people. It don't matter if they're smaller than her, bigger than her, she likes to watch after them. Through out the rest of our week she thought it was her responsibility to watch after that little boy anytime we seen him at the pool, she thought she needed to watch after him and take care of him," said Ginger.

"I like saving people and making sure they're safe," said Ariel.

Ariel may not be a little mermaid, but she's a little hero to one lucky little boy. Ariel says she wants to continue her heroics and her love of swimming, and one day become a lifeguard.

https://www.facebook.com/wayne.stafford.tv