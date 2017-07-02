Jays win third straight; Rays fall late

Sunday night the Bluefield Blue Jay extended their winning streak to three games after a 2-0 win over the Bristol Pirates. The shut out was the second for the Jays pitching staff in the last three games. Antony Fuentes went 2-3 with the game's only two runs driven in. The Jays improve to a game over .500 at 6-5 on the season. They look to complete the sweep over the Pirates Monday at 7:05.

The Princeton Rays recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season after their walk-off win over Burlington Saturday night. The Rays were unable to keep their win streak going as they fell to the Royals 11-7 on Sunday. A tied game headed to the ninth, the Royals put across four runs in the frame en route to the victory. Devin Davis went 2-5 with two home runs and three RBI's. The Rays fall to 3-8 on the season. They look to win their first series win of the year tomorrow night at 7:00.