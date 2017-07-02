Fatal accident along Rt. 219 in Greenbrier County

Greenbrier County Sheriff's department is confirming that one person is dead after a single vehicle accident that occurred along US Route 219 north of Lewisburg.

Authorities say they responded to the incident on Saturday July 01, 2017, at approximately 4:45 am

Officials have identified the victim as Tiffany Loudermilk, age 21 of Frankford, WV.

Deputy B.W. Mitchell is the investigating officer in the incident.

According to a press release from the Greenbrier County Sheriff's department, the victim was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the accident.

Authorities say there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

