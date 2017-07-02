Anawalt man arrested for Armed Robbery and Domestic Violence cha - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Anawalt man arrested for Armed Robbery and Domestic Violence charges

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
WELCH, WV (WVVA) -

West Virginia State Police Troopers arrest Kevin Roark of Anawalt for an armed robbery in Maybeury back on June 25, as well as a domestic violence charge relating to an incident Sunday.

Below is the entire news release sent to WVVA News by West Virginia State Police:

On Sunday, July 2nd, 2017, Trooper M.D. Brooks and Trooper E.W. Boothe were dispatched to the residence of Mr. Kevin Roark of Anawalt in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Mr. Roark was placed under arrest on a warrant for the armed robbery of the Maybeury Food Mart on Sunday, June 25th, 2017 as well as additional domestic violence charges and attempted second degree robbery of a family member from today's incident.

Trooper Michael D. Brooks
West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment
850 Virginia Avenue Welch, West Virginia 24801

