Anawalt man arrested for Armed Robbery and Domestic Violence charges

West Virginia State Police Troopers arrest Kevin Roark of Anawalt for an armed robbery in Maybeury back on June 25, as well as a domestic violence charge relating to an incident Sunday.

Below is the entire news release sent to WVVA News by West Virginia State Police:

On Sunday, July 2nd, 2017, Trooper M.D. Brooks and Trooper E.W. Boothe were dispatched to the residence of Mr. Kevin Roark of Anawalt in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Mr. Roark was placed under arrest on a warrant for the armed robbery of the Maybeury Food Mart on Sunday, June 25th, 2017 as well as additional domestic violence charges and attempted second degree robbery of a family member from today's incident.

Trooper Michael D. Brooks

West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment

850 Virginia Avenue Welch, West Virginia 24801