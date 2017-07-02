The bond between a boy and his horse

An 8-year-old boy from Tazewell is in the midst of training his 11-month-old horse for an upcoming show.

At the Tazewell Fairgrounds, Tommy McCloud is training his horse... or... trying to, at least. Tommy's horse, Captain Jack Sparrow, is a young Mustang which his family acquired in March. Tommy explains how his horse got its name. "As soon as I said that name, he really chose it. He wouldn't... after I said that name, that's the only name he would come to me at... so I named him Captain Jack Sparrow."

Tommy and Jack will be competing in the Extreme Mustang Makeover Challenge, starting June 6 in Kentucky. Tommy has had 100 days to try and train Jack. Tommy says there are days when Jack will listen... then there are days when Jack just wants to... horse around. "Sometimes he's cool, calm, and collected. Sometimes... he's... hyper."

Hyperactivity isn't limited to the horse, apparently. When asked to describe her son Tommy, Leslie McCloud says he is... "Hyper! Haha. Fully hyperactive. This is a child that would... drive you crazy one second, and then break your heart the next."

Leslie watches with a careful eye as Tommy tries to get Jack to do certain tasks. Though Tommy and Jack have grown a close bond, there's times when they test each others willpower. "They're identical. There will be days you're standing there for hours, and both of them will just be staring at each other. So it's like... they're both mules, but, they're both about the same."

The McCloud family will be leaving on July 5th for the Extreme Mustang Makeover Challenge in Lexington. Tommy says he plans to donate his winnings to a local homeless shelter.

