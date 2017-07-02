Casablanca in Bluefield celebrates anniversary - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
BLUEWELL, WV (WVVA) -

A local business celebrated their 1-year anniversary under current ownership today in Bluefield. Casablanca is a locally owned stored, focusing on women's apparel and accessories. Though the store has been around for years, it has definitely seen some troubled times. The store was reopened last year by Cheryl Brodnik. This is the first time this mother of five has operated a small business. She says the business is thriving, and believes she knows why. "I think it has to do with that personal attention to our customers, and listening to what they want, and providing what's in style. Making it not just a store, but... it's just a place of therapy. You come and relax, have friends, and can enjoy it!" Brodnik was surprised with the celebration by coworkers. She was also quick to point out that she couldn't have made it this far without the help of her staff.

