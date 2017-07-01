Miners sweep Terre Haute

In the middle of their four game road trip the West Virginia Miners picked up their second straight victory Saturday night with a 7-6 win over Terre Haute. The Miners scored two runs in the 9th to take the lead and the eventual win. Justin Mitchell went 4-5 with two RBI's. The Miners are now back to the .500 mark at 14-14. They continue on the road for one more contest tomorrow night when they take on Lafayette.