Jays and Rays open up series with wins

Friday night the Bluefield Blue Jays snapped their five game losing streak with a 2-0 road win over Pulaski. The strong pitching continued on Saturday night as the Jays posted their second straight win 2-1 over Bristol. Ryan Noda went 3-4 a home run and a two RBI's. Starter Elio Silva threw five innings and gave up just one run on three hits, striking out five to pick up the win. The Jays improve to 5-5 on the season. They continue their series with the Pirates tomorrow night at 6:05.

The Princeton Rays also picked up a win Friday night. The Rays won in walk-off fashion against Bristol 4-3. The Rays continued the drama Saturday night, with another another walk-off win, 5-4 over Burlington in 10 innings. Justin Bridgman went 3-5 with two RBI's, including the game winner in the bottom of the tenth. The Rays post consecutive wins for the first time this season. Now 3-7, the Rays host the Royals again on Sunday night beginning at 5:00.