Jays and Rays open up series with wins

In the middle of their four game road trip the West Virginia Miners picked up their second straight victory Saturday night with a 7-6 win over Terre Haute.More >>
In the middle of their four game road trip the West Virginia Miners picked up their second straight victory Saturday night with a 7-6 win over Terre Haute.More >>
The Bluefield Blue Jay and Princeton Rays both for win for the second straight night.More >>
The Bluefield Blue Jay and Princeton Rays both for win for the second straight night.More >>
The Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays both avoid series sweeps with wins on Friday night.More >>
The Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays both avoid series sweeps with wins on Friday night.More >>
The Princeton Rays were dominated by the Bristol Pirates on Thursday night at Hunnicutt FieldMore >>
The Princeton Rays were dominated by the Bristol Pirates on Thursday night at Hunnicutt FieldMore >>
The Princeton Rays fell in the their home opener to the Bristol Pirates 10-6 on Wednesday nightMore >>
The Princeton Rays fell in the their home opener to the Bristol Pirates 10-6 on Wednesday nightMore >>
After years of being a hydraulic mechanic, Bobby Choate semiretired from his position and became the general manager of the Princeton RaysMore >>
After years of being a hydraulic mechanic, Bobby Choate semiretired from his position and became the general manager of the Princeton RaysMore >>
The Princeton Rays picked up their first win of the year with a 6-4 victory on the road at DanvilleMore >>
The Princeton Rays picked up their first win of the year with a 6-4 victory on the road at DanvilleMore >>
When Wes Eddy left his job at Princeton in May, it left the tigers in search of their third head coach in the last four years. Just a month later and the Tigers found their man in Chris PedigoMore >>
When Wes Eddy left his job at Princeton in May, it left the tigers in search of their third head coach in the last four years. Just a month later and the Tigers found their man in Chris PedigoMore >>
A Wyoming County native received a big honor last night. Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni was named the NBA Coach of the YearMore >>
A Wyoming County native received a big honor last night. Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni was named the NBA Coach of the YearMore >>
This year's field will include 6 of the top 30 in the worldMore >>
This year's field will include 6 of the top 30 in the worldMore >>