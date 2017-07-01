Last "Footloose" performance is tonight - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Last "Footloose" performance is tonight

Posted:
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The last performance of “Footloose” will be performed at Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview Park.

After a decade-long hiatus, Theatre West Virginia brought the 80’s hit back for the summer.

Tonight’s show starts at 7:30.

Executive Director Scott Hills says it could be awhile before “Footloose” returns. Starting next week the iconic “Hatfields and McCoys” returns to the stage until mid-July.

