Last "Footloose" performance is tonight

The last performance of “Footloose” will be performed at Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview Park.

After a decade-long hiatus, Theatre West Virginia brought the 80’s hit back for the summer.

Tonight’s show starts at 7:30.

Executive Director Scott Hills says it could be awhile before “Footloose” returns. Starting next week the iconic “Hatfields and McCoys” returns to the stage until mid-July.