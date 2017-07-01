Princeton skaters paying it forward

For skaters at the park next to the recreation center in Princeton, it's more than fun, it's a labor of love and a lifestyle.

The city of Princeton first built the Dennis Rowe Memorial Skatepark back in 2003. Before the park opened, local skater Coty Gordon says, there weren't a lot of options. "I was about 13 years old roughly. I used to skate the cul-de-sac right over there, with some curbs, and I used to skate on that. The day they started working on this and building this park, I came over here."

Gordon is part of a group called Ignotum Skateboarding. Over the years, Ignotum has really taken pride in the skatepark. THE skaters have even helped with renovations. "When they first opened, they had about 12 ramps roughly. Then we have had to repair some of those ramps, and then we've added other ramps, as well. Some of the other skaters out here, my friend Josh, actually built the table that's over here to my right. And then we all got together and built this concrete piece over here."

There are other benefits to skateboarding besides the exercise. It also gives teens and young adults something to do, which is why local establishments like Cheap Thrills Records, Wufu Tattoos, and Elevation have made donations over the years. "They all threw in money to help us with it, and that was just really cool. It's great to have help from the community, whenever you're doing something like this."

For Gordon and the rest of Ignotum, it's all about having fun, and paying it forward.