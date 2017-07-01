Celebrate Independence Day 2017: list of fireworks displays and other events

One of the most Traditional ways of celebrating Independence day is by enjoying great fireworks displays.

Below is a list of fireworks displays, and a few other events, we’ve compiled for those who want to go out and join the celebration of Independence Day

July 1

-Town of Pax, WV. Independece Day Celebration events start at 11 a.m. and end at 9 p.m. with fireworks.

-Town of Bramwell, WV. Fireworks at dusk.

July 3

-Bowen Field, Bluefield, WV. Fireworks to take place after Blue Jays game.

July 4

-Hunnicutt Field, Princeton, WV. Events begin at 1 p.m. A band plays at 8:30 followed by fireworks

-Fayetteville,WV. fireworks at dusk in the city park.

-Beckley, WV. Raleigh County Convention Center at 9:30 p.m.

-Northside, Summersville, WV. Fireworks at dusk.

-Narrows, VA. Annual July 4th Homecoming Festival in Narrows Town Park. Events start at 10 a.m. and go until 9:45 p.m. with fireworks.

-Town Centre, Grundy, VA. Fireworks at dusk

-Tazewell, VA. Tazewell High School, 6 p.m.