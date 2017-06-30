Bluefield Soft Ball Player Honored

This evening... the Bluefield Virginia Little League honored one of their players for her courage and for being an inspiration for her teammates, coaches and her parents.

Brooke Blevins played Softball this year for the "Luna-Chicks" softball team...

... and according to her Coach, Justin Hall, was a great little player with hustle and heart.

But she also persevered while her mother was on a list for a heart transplant.

Coach Hall said that despite the uncertainty of her mom's situation...

... Brooke always was ready to play, always hustled and turned in a great season for her team.

The Little League honored Brooke by having her throw out the first pitch for this evening's game at Graham Rec Park.

Brooke's mother Susan got her heart transplant...

... and says she is feeling stronger every day.

And appreciates that everyone kept her and her family in their prayers.