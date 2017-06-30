Rays and Jays avoid sweeps with wins

The Bluefield Blue Jays have struggled after going 2-1 to begin the season. Entering Friday's contest with the Pulaski Yankees, the Jays had lost their last five games in a row. The Jays shut out the Yankees 2-0 Friday to snap their losing streak. Maximo Castillo and Joe DiBenedetto combined to pitch nine innings of shutout baseball to get the win. The duo also added a combined 11 strikeouts. The Jays improve to 4-5 on the year. They host Bristol for a three game series beginning on Saturday night.

The Princeton Rays came into Friday night with a 1-7 record, the worst mark in the Appalachian League. The Rays picked up 4-3 win on a walk off double by Trey Hair. Hair went 2-3 with a home run and three RBI's on the night. The Rays improve to 2-7 on the season. They welcome in the Burlington Royals tomorrow night for the first of a three game series.