Bluefield dog park 'The Tailyard' near completion

Soon man and his best friend will both be able to enjoy downtown Bluefield as the dog park is near completion.

The city will officially open the gates to what is now called "The Tailyard" on July 6th.

The park located on Princeton Avenue features two sections for small and large dogs.

City officials say they plan to add a few more benches and dog waste stations before opening the gates to The Tailyard.

The name of the park is an ode to it's downtown location and a tribute to the city's coal history.

Officials hope the park will be fun for dogs and educational for their owners.

"We need to inform people," says Lori Mills, Bluefield Animal Control Supervisor. "We need to use this as a base to be able to have low cost rabies clinics to help people who love their pets to get them vaccinated at a discount rate. [We need] to use this to educate people that a dog that's walked and is exercised is quieter, it's a happier dog. So we all benefit from people using this dog park."

The Tailyard will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, July 6th at 2 p.m.

The ceremony is open to the public.