Church group travels from South Carolina to clean up Greenbrier County park

Brookwood Community Church out of South Carolina made the 5-hour trip to Meadow River Community Park in Charmco to clean and touch up the park.

"We hoped to have gotten up here last year and do some work, but didn't have an opportunity to do so. We reached out again this year and had the opportunity to come up and do some work here at the beautiful park and try to help the community in some small way," said Jeff Sizemore, volunteer from Brookwood Community Church.

"We're cleaning up, helping pull weeds, painting, organizing foods, stuff like that," said a group of kids with Brookwood Community Church.

For some, the clean up hits home.

"I'm from Princeton originally, so I feel like I'm giving back to my home state just a little bit. You never feel like you can do enough. You wish you could do more. We also take advantage of the opportunity to do what small part we can as we can," Sizemore said.

This volunteer mission trip is working wonders for the church's younger members.

"Getting to help everyone that we see around these parks that we're helping here at Brookwood Church," the group of kids said.

"When we reached out we asked for a project that could get the kids involved. We've seen growth in our children the last 9 years doing mission trips. We just want to continue to see that growth in children," Sizemore explained.

