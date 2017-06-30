Monroe County Commission hears bids for ambulance service - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Monroe County Commission hears bids for ambulance service

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Friday morning, the Monroe County Commission listened to bids from three ambulance services to provide coverage to Union.

Ambulance providers from Princeton, White Sulphur Springs Emergency Medical Service, and Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service with Greenbrier County E.A.S. serving the Union area since December.

The County Commission will now hold two public hearings before awarding a contract.

"I need ambulance service. My neighbors need ambulance service. The whole community needs ambulance service. People are going to die if we don't have it. We have Greenbrier County. They came in and they saved us. They've been covering us for the last 6 or 8 months," said Union resident, Kathleen Mundell.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.