Monroe County Commission hears bids for ambulance service

Friday morning, the Monroe County Commission listened to bids from three ambulance services to provide coverage to Union.

Ambulance providers from Princeton, White Sulphur Springs Emergency Medical Service, and Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service with Greenbrier County E.A.S. serving the Union area since December.

The County Commission will now hold two public hearings before awarding a contract.

"I need ambulance service. My neighbors need ambulance service. The whole community needs ambulance service. People are going to die if we don't have it. We have Greenbrier County. They came in and they saved us. They've been covering us for the last 6 or 8 months," said Union resident, Kathleen Mundell.