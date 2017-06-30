New 'WV Fireworks Outlet' hopes to keep momentum through end of summer

Independence day is quickly approaching, and soon after, the fireworks tents will come down. But a local business owner has decided to open a more permanent structure.

The West Virginia Fireworks Outlet opened in Princeton on Frontage Road, visibly located off of Rt. 460. The outlet will be open through Labor Day and then again in December for New Years.

The owner, Lance Bush, says he chose to build an outlet to keep his products safe and secure.

"We had done tents in the past and we decided to build a full facility to be able to service and even provide a year round service,” Bush said. “And have an indoor facility to get out of the weather and also to keep the product safe as well. In the tents, unfortunately, with the dampness and the rain, a lot of the products get wet and then they become a hazard to actually launch and fire."

The WV Fireworks Outlet has a second location in Summersville.

Bush says so far he has gotten a great response from the community.