One man's trash, another's electricity

STANAFORD, W.Va. (WVVA) Ever wonder what happens to your trash after it goes to the landfill? Usually, it's burned into the air as greenhouse gases, but this year, Raleigh County has become the first in the state to change that.



Thanks to a $6 million investment, the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority is converting the methane gas from their landfill into electricity, with enough trash to power up to 3,000 area homes.



The two generators were acquired through a partnership between the Solid Waste Authority and Seven Islands Environmental Solutions based in Atlanta, Georgia.



"Right now, it goes right back into the grid to American Electric Power (AEP) and it is used in area homes and businesses so that they're running on green energy," said Raleigh County Solid Waste Exec. Dir. James Allen.



According to Allen, the project reduces considerably the amount of greenhouse gas emitted into the area. He adds that the project is expected to pay for itself over the next several years.