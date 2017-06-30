Grand Jury indicts 33 after area drug bust

A federal grand jury indicted nearly three dozen people on a number of charges for their roles in a Southern West Virginia drug conspiracy.

The indictments stems from a long-term, multiple agency investigation into the drug trade in Raleigh and Fayette County.

Eighteen people, the majority for Raleigh and Fayette counties, were charged with one count each of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of crack and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, and one kilogram or more of heroin, according to U.S. Attorney Carol Casto.

Those charged are:

Velarian Carter, also known as “L” or “Larry,” 38, of Beckley

Detria Carter, also known as “Tria,” 32, of Beckley

Rashaun Carter, also known as “Show,” 39, of Christiansburg, VA

Charles Hill, also known as “UNC,” 53, of Beckley

James Rodney Staples, also known as “Rod” or “Puerto Rico,” 38, of Woodbridge, VA

Karl Funderburk, also known as “Scoot,” 31, of Hurricane

Letina Carter, 55, of Beckley

Esau Burnette, also known as “Saw,” 38, of Beckley

Derrick Staples, 40, of Charleston

Dominic Copney, 23, of Beckley

Corey Larkin, 37, of Beckley

George Brockman, 37, of Kimberly

Shaun Jones, 39, of Beckley

Shaun Givens, 39, of Beckley

Jonathan Brockman, 33, of Kimberly

Jonathan Vincent Moore, 33, of Beckley

Shawn Akiem Anderson, 43, of Beckley

Shaun Coleman, 45, of Raleigh County

Detria Carter was also indicted for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine one count of possession possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Additionally, he was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Jonathan Vincent Moore was charged with one count of distribution of cocaine.

The second indictment handed down was against five Fayette County residents charged with one count each of conspiracy to distribute and posses with intent to distribute oxycodone, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and heroin.

Cheyenne Fragale, 29, of Boomer, Macon Fragale, 33, no town given, Rory White, also known as “Dub,” 33, of Montgomery; Tiffany Ramsey, 26, of Boomer; and Donald Scalise, 60, no town given, were charged, according to Casto's office