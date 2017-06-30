New playground opens in Raleigh County

SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) Children in one Raleigh County community have a new place to play.

The Town of Sophia opened a new playground Friday at their location next to City Hall. The project was paid for through matching funds from grants by the Coal Heritage association, West Virginia Dept. of Highways (DOH), and the Town of Sophia.



Sophia Police Supervisor Randy White credited hard work by Mayor Danny Barr, Dir. of Public Works Robert Godbey, the town's council, among others, for the hard work that went into providing Sophia children a safe place to play.



"The main thing is if you keep a kid busy, they'll stay out of trouble, whether it be taking them to the park, little league, or sporting events. If you can keep them busy, they'll stay out of trouble."



Leaders also thanked Square One Construction, a company that volunteered their time to go all the way to Ohio to pick up the equipment.



The park will be open daily from 9 a.m. until dusk.



