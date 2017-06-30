Bluefield woman charged with embezzlement from Sam's Club - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield woman charged with embezzlement from Sam's Club

By Dan Tyson, Content Manager
TAZEWELL COUNTY (WVVA) -

A Bluefield woman is charged with embezzling several thousands of dollars from Sam's Club over a month period.

Tabatha Denise Hess, 44, was charged with one count of embezzlement of funds of more than $200, a felony, said Michael Dennis, Tazewell County's Commonwealth Attorney.

A Tazewell County Criminal Complaint states Hess allegedly embezzled more than $4,600 from May 27 and June 24, 2017 by applying no receipt refunds to a debit card or cash. 

The debit "returns were to the same card that Hess used under her membership...," the complaint reads. 

A store manager discovered the scam during an audit, when a $449 Cannon camera was missing.  The manager discovered the camera was refunded on June 4, 2017, as a no receipt return, according to the complaint.

When the manager continued her research she "found on several more incidents" Hess issued no receipt refunds amounting to $4,662.15, the complaint continues.

Dennis said Hess next court appearance is July 10.

Below is the Criminal Complaint from Tazewell County General District Court:

