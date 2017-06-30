West Virginia police: Teen charged, her 7-month-old son dead - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia police: Teen charged, her 7-month-old son dead

Posted: Updated:
By WVVA Newsroom
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -

West Virginia police say a teen has been charged in the death of her seven-month-old son.

The Dominion Post reports that Julie Elizabeth Porreca was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Wednesday with bail set at $15,000. State police say Porreca was charged days before her 19th birthday with felony child neglect resulting in injury or death.

Her criminal complaint says police responded at a home for a reported baby in cardiac arrest, and that the victim died the same day he was hospitalized. Porreca told police she gave him children's fever medication, but an autopsy revealed an adult antidepressant in his system.

A medical examiner determined the risk of death was created by a relationship that included medication and a pneumonia.

It's unclear if Porreca has an attorney.

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.