Rays and Jays lose on Thursday night

Princeton, WV

WVVA-TV

The Princeton Rays were dominated by the Bristol Pirates on Thursday night at Hunnicutt Field 11-1. The Pirates were led by Henry Rosario who went 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs. The Rays are now 1-7 on the year.

The Bluefield Blue Jays fell on the road to the Pulaski Yankees 5-2. The Yankees were led by Andres Chaparro who hit a 2 run home run. The Jays are now 3-5 on the season.