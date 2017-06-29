Rays and Jays lose on Thursday night - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Rays and Jays lose on Thursday night

Posted:

Princeton, WV

WVVA-TV

The Princeton Rays were dominated by the Bristol Pirates on Thursday night at Hunnicutt Field 11-1.  The Pirates were led by Henry Rosario who went 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs.  The Rays are now 1-7 on the year.

The Bluefield Blue Jays fell on the road to the Pulaski Yankees  5-2.  The Yankees were led by Andres Chaparro who hit a 2 run home run.  The Jays are now 3-5 on the season.

