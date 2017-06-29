New business opens in Fairlea

Fairlea welcomed a new business into the community Thursday afternoon, Swift Level Fine Meats.

Owner, Tootie Jones, has wanted to open up an establishment for over twenty years and now she has retail exposure in order to help farmers market their products and help grow the local economy with farms in mind.

"It's all about helping our meat producers in West Virginia to have another venue to market their product and of course, we know how much economy our farms put in our communities and hopefully we'll have some very satisfied customers on the other end eating beautiful quality meats," said owner of Swift Level Fine Meats, Tootie Jones.

Tootie Jones also says she is looking forward to meeting new customers to connect them with farms.