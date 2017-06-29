The Greenbrier Classic ready after canceling from floods last year

The Greenbrier Classic is nearly upon us and after last year's floods forced the resort to cancel the PGA event, the grounds crew worked non-stop to get ready for this year.

"Once we kind of made sure that everybody was okay last year, everybody was back on their feet, it became a hug priority that we had this Greenbrier Classic. It's a big deal economically to the area," said Director of Sports Public Relations at The Greenbrier, Cam Huffman.

"This hotel particularly is sold out this year. We've been sold out for over a year and we are currently sold out for next year," added General Manager of the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Lewisburg, Susan McCormack.

"It reminds people that we're here. 'Let's head on over to there. If we don't make it over to The Classic, maybe we'll come for a nice long weekend,'" Kristi Godby, Media Relations Manager at the Greenbrier County CVB.

The free ground badges are already a big hit.

"The response we've had already has been incredible and we're kind of expecting record crowds and hoping that. I think it will be a great show to the world when they show it on TV to see a huge crowd," Huffman said.

This golfing experience is unlike any other.

"It's a completely unique experience. They can bring their families here. A lot of the other events they go to, they're staying at a hotel 10-15 miles away from the course, but here they can bring their families. They know they're going to be entertained all day long," said Huffman.

The Old White TPC Course will offer a never-before-seen challenge for the pros.

"All new fairways, all new greens, all new bunkers and no one's played a round on it. The first practice round on Monday will be the first time anybody gets to play it," explained Huffman.

The Greenbrier Classic is still offering the free ground badges so if you haven't registered for one, you have until Friday, June 30th at midnight to obtain yours.

You can find your free ground badge at http://www.greenbrierclassic.com/