Crash sends 2,300 pigs on the run

An overturned tractor trailer hauling about 2,300 baby pigs overturned on Interstate 77 near Princeton this afternoon.

West Virginia State Police said all but about 500 pigs survived, but many may have to be euthanized.

The tractor trailer driver swerved to avoid an accident when his rig flipped in the medium strip.

The accident happened near mile marker 5.8. in the northbound lane of I-77 around 1:30 p.m. southbound lane was open. .

At the scene the piglets could be heard and hose was brought in to cool them off.