Crash sends 2,300 pigs on the run - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Crash sends 2,300 pigs on the run

Posted:
By Dan Tyson, Content Manager
Connect
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

An overturned tractor trailer hauling about 2,300 baby pigs overturned on Interstate 77 near Princeton  this afternoon.

West Virginia State Police said all but about 500 pigs survived, but many may have to be euthanized.

The tractor trailer driver swerved to avoid an accident when his rig flipped in the medium strip.

The accident happened near mile marker 5.8. in the northbound lane of I-77 around 1:30 p.m. southbound lane was open. . 

At the scene the piglets could be heard and hose was brought in to cool them off.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.